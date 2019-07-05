Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degrees today with storms around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another classic July day and just about about a repeat performance from the yesterday. Hazy, hot, and humid weather with a few slow moving storms in our area. The best risk of these pop up storms will be afternoon and tonight. There is very little wind so these storms will not move much at all. They will produce tropical downpours with locally heavy rain. Once the storm clears then the sun will come out again. Most areas will see the temperatures surge into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. A warm and humid night ahead with scattered storms.