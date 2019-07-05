Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force nabs 38-year-old man wanted for numerous counts of rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for numerous counts of rape, kidnapping and child endangering has been captured after failing to appear in court.
Surfin Perrcy, 38, was apprehended by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Navarre Police Department and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers found Percy hiding at a home in the 6300 block of Pigeon Run Road in Navarre.
The fugitive attempted to run but was caught after a short pursuit.
“Even on a holiday members of our task force know the importance of getting someone like Surfin Percy off the streets.” U.S. Marshal Peter Elliot said. "Percy will now have to stand trial for the crimes he is accused of and his victim should rest better knowing he is in jail.”
Percy will remain at the Stark County Jail until he can be transferred to Cuyahoga.
