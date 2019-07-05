Sunny Side Up: Texas ice cream licker facing 20 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a now viral video in which a woman in Lufkin, Texas, walked into her local Walmart, opened a container of Blue Bell, licked the ice cream and then put the container back in the freezer.
Now police say she’s possibly facing two decades behind bars.
That brings us to the QOTD: Is 20 years excessive? After all, didn’t Ariana Grande get busted for doing essentially the same thing?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.