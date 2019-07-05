Sunny Side Up: Texas ice cream licker facing 20 years

By Amber Cole | July 5, 2019 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 8:54 AM

On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a now viral video in which a woman in Lufkin, Texas, walked into her local Walmart, opened a container of Blue Bell, licked the ice cream and then put the container back in the freezer.

Now police say she’s possibly facing two decades behind bars.

That brings us to the QOTD: Is 20 years excessive? After all, didn’t Ariana Grande get busted for doing essentially the same thing?

