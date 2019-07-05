Suspect tries to escape from Cleveland police after arrest for allegedly shooting boss who fired him (exclusive video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a man who jumped from a fourth-floor balcony in an attempt to elude arrest tried to escape custody again from an officer’s cruiser.
19 News investigators were on scene following 28-year-old Andre Stanton’s second apprehension.
Stanton was first arrested on accusations that he shot his boss multiple times on June 28 at a factory on East 63rd Street. U.S. Marshals were able to track him down days later where he jumped from the fourth-floor balcony of a Bedford Heights apartment building.
According to an officer’s report, the attempted murder suspect was being transported from University Hospitals of Bedford to the Cuyahoga County Jail on the afternoon of July 2.
Stanton’s hands were initially cuffed behind his back and his legs were shackled together because of his multiple attempts of resisting arrest.
While driving on I-480, an officer noticed a light was on in the cruiser that signaled the right rear door was partially open. The warning light shut off when police pulled over and closed the door.
The light came on again in the cruiser when police exited onto East 9th Street in downtown Cleveland, according to the report.
While turning at Superior Avenue, Stanton was able to open the door and flee from the car while it was in motion.
Since he was shackled, the two officers in the cruiser were quickly able to apprehend Stanton again.
According to police, Stanton was able to maneuver his handcuffs to the front of his body, pull off the inside door handle, and tug a wire that opened the door through an exposed hole where the handle was.
Stanton was taken to an area hospital after complaining of head injuries and has since been book at the Cuyahoga County Jail without anymore issues.
