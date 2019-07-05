Volunteers revitalize Cleveland neighborhood during build up to All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year’s All-Star Game isn’t just giving downtown Cleveland a temporary makeover. Much needed improvement projects are being completed to revitalize areas around the whole city.
"We want to make sure that there's not just games happening and then we leave," said Major League Baseball spokeswoman, Melanie LeGrande.
MLB and the greater Cleveland branch of the Habitat for Humanity have teamed up with dozens of volunteers hoping for a home run in a community that many believe struck out years ago.
By the end of the Roehl Avenue project, not only will an open field be completely restored, but several other homes in the area will be revitalized as well.
"Here we're doing the volunteer project to make sure that the houses are taken care of, to make sure the land is taken care of. We have our all-star Green Team College kids out here,” added LeGrande.
One of those college kids looking to make a difference is Aubrey Brunst from the University of Northwestern Ohio.
"Sports have been able to give our world and our community so much and I think it's important to be able to use it as a platform to make it better all together,” said Brunst.
The project is expected to be completed by Friday evening.
