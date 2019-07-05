Woman now a happy homeowner in Cleveland following help from 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a new homeowner in Cleveland, thanks in part to 19 News and a judge that was willing to listen to the woman’s story.
19 News got involved in the story in March, and today has a happy ending.
Tatiana Williams wanted to buy a house, but was turned down. She had settled a past garnishment in East Cleveland court, but it didn’t show on her record. She was not getting a response from the court, so she came to 19 News.
A personnel shortage at the East Cleveland Clerk of Courts was blamed for her not getting the release she needed to get a loan. We took her problem to Judge William Dawson.
“I came in and found out everything that’s going on and we’re getting a grip on it pretty fast,”was what Judge Dawson promised at the time. A dozen days later, Williams got the release and got busy house hunting.
Now, she has the keys to a home.
“It feels great,” she said with house keys in her hand.
Williams’ home is in a neighborhood of working class people. She fits right in; a neighborhood on the rise for a woman who’s outlook is on the rise as well.
Judge Dawson is also pleased.
“She’s got a set of keys in her hand and that must make you feel good. That makes me feel wonderful, you know, my whole goal being here in East Cleveland throughout my term is to help as many people as possible,” said Dawson.
Williams says she’s busy getting the house decorated and has painting and other personal touches to add to make it a home. She appreciates the judge getting busy.
“Once it was called to his attention, the judge seemed to get busy and help. Yes and I’m very appreciative of that.”
