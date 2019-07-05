20-year-old shot to death overnight, homicide investigation underway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 20-year-old male was shot to death on the city’s East Side.
The incident occurred in the 11000 block of Parkview Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported from the scene via EMS to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
The homicide comes just three weeks after another shooting death in the same block of Parkview.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
