Akron Zoo mourning death of Humboldt penguin chick

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is heartbroken to announce that their Humboldt penguin chick named Alberto passed away on July 4.
Zookeepers said Alberto died from injuries sustained overnight from other adult penguins.
Alberto hatched on May 11 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
He was a foster chick that was being raised by his foster penguin parents named Pez and Gabriella.
The Akron Zoo participates in the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan, “a scientifically managed breeding program that works to ensure a healthy and genetically-diverse population of Humboldt penguins.”
“We are devastated by the loss of Alberto,” said Doug Piekarz, president and CEO at the Akron Zoo. “Alberto came to us as a high-priority in terms of genetic diversity. We deeply feel his loss not only as part of our Akron Zoo family, but also for his importance for the Humboldt penguin population.”
