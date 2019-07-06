Cleveland Heights friends retake the same photo, 45 years later

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of childhood friends recently reunited to retake a photo they posed for 45 years ago.
Standing in the same position with similar poses, the men stood together on Somerton Rd. in Cleveland Heights were they all grew up.
According to a Facebook post by one of the members of the group, Peter Conces, the original photo was taken in the summer of 1974.
Part of the Facebook post said, “How often can we get together with our childhood friends? Thank for the trip back home boys!”
