Cleveland Police searching for band of burglars who broke into West Side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public with identifying the suspects of a West Side burglary that occurred on June 25.
Police said the suspects kicked in a door on the 3200 block of West 52nd Street and entered the home armed with guns.
Once they were inside, they locked up the homeowner’s dogs in the basement and ransacked the home, according to police.
Police said they stole televisions, jewelry, tools, money and shoes.
The first suspect was described by police as a man wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and tan Timberland boots.
Police said the second suspect was wearing a white hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes.
The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants, according to police.
Police said the fourth suspect was wearing a black hoodie, navy sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information on the crime is email Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call 216-623-5218.
