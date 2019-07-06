Five felonious assault shootings reported in one night within 9 miles throughout Cleveland

By Erin Simonek | July 6, 2019 at 3:18 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 3:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five felonious assault shootings occurred in Cleveland through the evening hours of Independence Day through the early morning of July 5, according to Cleveland police.

The shootings occurred within 9 miles of each other.

According to police, all of the incidents occurred from July 4 at 8 p.m. through July 5 at 4 a.m.

It is unknown if any of the shootings are linked together.

There is no information on the current state of those injured.

