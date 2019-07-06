Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco announced in June he was “stepping away from baseball” to address an undisclosed blood condition.
On Friday, Carrasco told Frank Camilo of CDN 37 in the Dominican Republic that the blood condition is, in fact, leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow (h/t Craig Calcaterra YAHOO! Sports).
Without Carrasco, the pitching depth of the second-place Indians (48-38) has been tested as Corey Kluber and Danny Salazar have also missed starts due to injuries.
If the playoffs began today, the Indians would squeak in with the AL’s second wild-card spot.
The team had hoped to have Carrasco back at some point this season, but there is no timetable set for his return and at this point it’s unclear if the leukemia diagnosis figured into that.
