2 killed, 1 injured in early-morning shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left two dead and another injured on the city’s West Side.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Henrtize Avenue and W. 47th Street.
According to police, officers arrived on scene to find two male victims suffering fatal gunshot wounds inside a Dodge Durango.
Both were taken to MetroHealth, where they were pronounced dead of their injuries.
Police said they found a third victim near the intersection of E. 66th Street and Consul Avenue. That victim, also a male, was taken to Metro for treatment.
Neighbors told police they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks until they discovered the two victims outside.
No arrests have been made.
