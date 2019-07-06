New synchronized traffic lights to be installed on Chester Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chester Avenue traffic lights are getting an upgrade.
The traffic lights on Chester Avenue from downtown to University Circle will become synchronized around September of 2019.
66 signals will be re-timed throughout the street, including stretches of Euclid Avenue between Chester Avenue and Lakeview Cemetery, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.
Synchronized lights will also be registered on other congested traffic stops in Northeast Ohio in 2020 according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.
The Chester Avenue project will cost a total of $530,000.
