North Ridgeville PD share how they monitor car temperature for their K9’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department shared a video on their Facebook page last week showing what were to happen if their K9 police cruisers get too hot.
A police officer said in the Facebook video that the car is equipped with two temperature sensors that react if the car reaches an internal 85 degrees.
Once the sensor detects the 85-degree limit, the back windows will automatically drop, a fan will startup and the light bar on top of the cruiser will light up. The handheld remote will also vibrate and an alarm will go off, telling the officer the car is too hot and to get the K9 out or cool down the car.
You can watch the Facebook video here:
The Parma Police Department shared this post on their Facebook account stating their cruisers have the same system to keep the K9 officers safe.
