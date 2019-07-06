See an aerial view of the city from the zipline at MLB’s PLAY BALL PARK in Downtown Cleveland

By Randy Buffington | July 6, 2019 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 2:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PLAY BALL PARK is a major win for Major League Baseball.

It’s the first interactive space for baseball fans to enjoy the game, where they can actually participate.

The free park is centered in Downtown Cleveland and will be active through Tuesday, July 9, the day of the MLB All-Star Game.

Fans can do it all from batting practice and pitching drills to learning the fundamentals of the game on a make-shift diamond.

There’s also a zipline that soars over Mall B into Mall C, with clear views of all the baseball and softball action.

Check it out

Hours for the zipline are below:

  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The essentials

You have to be 10 years old or older to ride the zipline.

All riders must weigh between 75 and 275 pounds and sign a waiver to participate.

Also stay hydrated, the stair climb is no joke...trust me.

For more details on All-Star Week click here

