2018 was a record setting year for child hot car deaths, so far this year 18 children have died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Because even once is too many times, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a video on their website showing exactly how hot a child or pet can become if locked in a car.
The NHTSA reported that 52 children died in hot cars in 2018. This was the highest number in decades.
The Willoughby Police Department shared the NHTSA video on their Facebook page that revealed some frightening facts about summer heat.
The NHTSA video reminds viewers that a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adults.
Even when it is only 57 degrees the inside of the car can reach 110 degrees.
In 10 minutes a car parked in the shade can easily reach 109 degrees.
In June alone three children died in Texas after being left in hot vehicles.
So far this year 18 children have died after being left alone in cars.
According to KidsandCars.org the children ranged in age from an infant to 18 months old.
