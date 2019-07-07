All-Star weekend doesn’t have to overwhelm with sensory friendly van among the action

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirteen year old Nicholas McGreevey just needs a moment to chill out.
He and his family have come to Play Ball Park to enjoy the sights and sounds of All-Star weekend. An experience that can be as fun as it is overwhelming for someone who’s Autistic.
“Being in this environment for a long period of time starts to give him anxiety and stress so it’s really good to relax and come out of it,” says his father Christopher.
One can only imagine at an event like this a sporting event or a concert that there’s a fine line between for those with disabilities between enjoying it and being overwhelmed by it.
The SAFE Vehicle is increasing becoming part of big events from Major League Baseball, to Cavs games, and events at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Last weekend it was in Salt Lake City.
“It’s for people with invisible disabilities like PTSD, Autism, sensory processing disorder, any kind of social anxiety disorder,” Jeff Belles
Belles says it was developed by two Alabama doctors with an autistic son.
“We have noise cancelling headphones fidget tools people need to regulate themselves with fidgets,” Belles says.
And inside it offers not just a quiet place, but bubble art, and tactile surfaces to calm frayed nerves of kids and adults.
“It works. Last weekend we walked in he was overwhelmed by the crowd took five minutes chilled out and he was fine the rest of the day,” says Christopher McGreevey.
McGreevey says it not only allows his son to enjoy events like All Star weekend, it allows his entire family to enjoy the day with a lot fewer concerns than they used to.
