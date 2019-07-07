Baker Mayfield shares first video with new wife Emily Wilkinson since getting married in Malibu

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Mayfield!
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield shared the first video of him with his now wife Emily Wilkinson on Instagram after getting married in Malibu on Saturday.
The couple tied the knot one year after getting engaged.
Even before their engagement, Baker publically gushed about “Em Lou” on Valentine’s Day 2018 saying, “From the first second I saw her it was a wrap... If you are fortunate enough to spend any time around her, you’ll know intantly that I out kicked my coverage by a long shot, in every way. This Texas boy got lucky and found himself a beautiful hardworking girl from Nebraska.”
Emily also shared her excitement before the big day on Instagram with this video from their engagement photoshoot saying, “A year ago today, you asked me to spend forever with you, and next weekend we officially say “I do.” I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. ♥️”
One of Emily’s bridesmaids shared this video on her Instagram revealing the bride’s gown:
Congratulations to the #Dan6erous-ly cute couple!
