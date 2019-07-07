Cleveland Police investigating East Side homicide that killed 20-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police opened a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday night.
Police said shooting happened on East 93rd Street and Miles Avenue around 9 p.m.
EMS reportedly transported the victim to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.
The Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit were called to the scene.
Officials have not yet confirmed if a suspect has been identified or an arrest made.
