Cleveland police investigating 6 overnight shootings, 1 being fatal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating 6 separate shootings that occurred between July 6 at 9 p.m. through July 7 at 6 a.m.
According to Cleveland police, a 20-year-old man was shot near East 93rd and Miles Avenue on Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m. and was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
An hour later, at 10 p.m., a 22-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his foot near West 130th Street and Puritas Avenue and was taken to Fairview Hospital in a personal car, police say.
Cleveland police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the right thigh at 1409 West 77th St. on Sunday, July 7 at 1:30 a.m. He was taken to MetroHealth.
Cleveland Public Information Officer, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, said a fight broke out near the Anatomy Club near 2222 St. Clair Avenue around 3 a.m. A 32-year-old man was shot in his left leg and was taken to MetroHealth. Another man in his 30′s was shot in his right thigh and was taken to MetroHealth in a personal vehicle, Sgt. Ciaccia said. The fight escalated, resulting in a 25-year-old man stabbed in his arm and a 32-year-old man stabbed in the head, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Police say a 21-year-old male was shot in the hand around 5 a.m. in the area of East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Around 6 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in his abdomen at 1426 East 40th Street and was taken to University Hospitals, police say.
