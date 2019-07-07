Cleveland police investigating 6 overnight shootings, 1 being fatal

Cleveland Public Information Officer, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, said a fight broke out near the Anatomy Club near 2222 St. Clair Avenue around 3 a.m. A 32-year-old man was shot in his left leg and was taken to MetroHealth. Another man in his 30′s was shot in his right thigh and was taken to MetroHealth in a personal vehicle, Sgt. Ciaccia said. The fight escalated, resulting in a 25-year-old man stabbed in his arm and a 32-year-old man stabbed in the head, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.