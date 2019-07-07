Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man missing in waters off Nickel Plate Beach in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - A water search and rescue is underway for a 19-year-old man missing off the shores of Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.
According to the Coast Guard, there were three other people swimming at the beach that made it out of the water.
The Coast Guard, Huron Police and Fire Departments, the Sandusky Fire Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search that has been going on since about 2 p.m.
A helicopter is also assisting in the search.
The missing swimmer was reportedly wearing grey swim trunks.
Officials said he was last seen about 50 yards offshore.
