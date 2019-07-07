Cuyahoga County Jail inmate on life support after attempted suicide, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate is on life support after an apparent suicide attempt in his jail cell, sources say.
According to sources, the inmate attempted to hang himself in his jail cell on Friday, July 5 and was taken to MetroHealth.
Just last month, an inmate died by suicide in the jail by hanging himself.
In 2018, eight inmates died in the jail, half by suicide. There were a total of 69 suicide attempts at the Cuyahoga County Jail last year.
After a review of the jail by the U.S. Marshals Service, marshals found “inhumane conditions” for those incarcerated.
The report described poor access to medical care and food being withheld as a punishment.
There have been several lawsuits filed against the county due to the conditions of the jail.
19 News reached out to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and have not received any information on the inmate. Stay with 19 News for updates on the inmate’s condition.
