Free meet and greet with Francisco Lindor scheduled for Monday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SmileDirectClub is hosting a free meet and greet with Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on Monday, July 8.
The event is located at 522 Prospect Ave E Cleveland, OH 44115 where you can find SmileDirectClub’s ‘SmileBus’.
SmileDirectClub will also have ‘4 bases’ stations set up where the public can win prizes. Stations will feature a premium teeth whitening bar, a booth for screen printing custom t-shirts, and a photo booth where fans can pose with merchandise and a Francisco Lindor cutout.
Those who attend can receive free 3D digital images taken of their teeth, receive $150 off a clear aligner purchase and a free professional whitening kit.
The event runs from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
