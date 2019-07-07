Lavender blooms for festival at Luvin’ Lavender Farms in Eastern Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy spring and summer rains here in Northeast Ohio almost wiped out this year’s lavender crop but as you can see, it’s in full bloom.
It’s the celebration that almost didn’t happen.
“Actually until about two day ago, we were still flirting with the idea of cancelling the festival because we still had the rain still coming down, still coming down,” said joint owner of Luvin’ Lavender Farms, Douglas Dunlap.
But Mother Nature held out for the 6th annual Lavender Festival in the village of Madison. Farmer Dunlap said more than a thousand people showed up Saturday and hundreds gathered Sunday.
He says despite the purple haze, it was still a struggle.
Last month Dunlap told 19 news about 33% of the farm’s lavender crop was damaged or dead because of the harsh winter and soggy spring.
“They’re saying this is more rain this is more rain since 1890 was the last time we had this much rain, it just weakens the plant," said Dunlap.
This year, you weren’t able to pick your own lavender but there was plenty else to do and visitors were understanding.
“I think the rain has really hurt a lot of the farmers and things like that, no matter what kinds of things that they’re harvesting so it’s really kind of sad but I’m glad they were able to save the event, just for this weekend," said Linda Williams
Not as large a crop as it’s been in years’ past but still blooming.
“You know, this is just the situation that we’re dealing with, who can be upset, wandering around in a field of lavender?" said Dunlap.
