MLB and Make-A-Wish Foundation make All-Star dreams come true

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the year 2000, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has worked hand in hand with the MLB to make dreams come true.
Nineteen years later it’s no different, as four kids from all over the country had the opportunity to have their wishes granted.
It's a moment that'll be remembered an entire lifetime for a handful of children battling multiple illnesses.
Out of Every possible scenario, the only thing these four kids wanted... was to go to the All-star game.
This upcoming week, those dreams will become reality.
Each child was also honored with their own custom jersey, along with a commemorative Louisville Slugger.
Luis Clemente, son of the late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, also made an appearance showcasing how his father’s legacy of philanthropy lives on.
“I know that he would be very pleased to know what MLB does and Make-A-Wish. It’s all about paying it back,” said Luis. “I just thank Make-A-Wish for making this happen.”
So far, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted over 316,000 wishes.
That’s more than the official number of home runs hit in the history of the MLB.
