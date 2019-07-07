Northeast Ohio Weather: Less humid, dry weather for Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There's a Flash Flood warning for Holmes, Stark, and Wayne County until 10 PM tonight. Over 3" of rain has fallen in some of these areas, so flooding will be something to monitor through the evening.
This is along what's left of a front pushing through the area. By tonight it'll be out of here, with dew points dropping, making for a pretty comfy evening.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect for the western basin once again overnight, a few roadways in Erie County are closed due to high water. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the NE through Monday, so we'll continue to monitor for lakeshore flooding.
ALL STAR MONDAY/TUESDAY: Things still look great! Dry, less humid with temperatures in the low 80s Monday, with upper 70s for the Home Run Derby.
For the game on Tuesday, expect highs in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.
We bring back the heat, humidity Wednesday, and are watching for a strong front to move through overnight Wednesday into Thursday, bringing back storm chances.
We’ll dry out again heading into next weekend.
