Parma residents dealing with tiring, smelly and expensive cleanup after flash flooding

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tiring, smelly and expensive work is going in Parma where flash flooding turned people’s lives upside down.
“It was not just water,” said Parma resident John Manocchio. “It was raw sewage and it was two and a half foot deep in the basement.”
Manocchio lives in the area of Parkside Dr. and Running Brook Dr.
At one point water was topping mailboxes at the end of driveways on Friday.
“We’ve always had a problem because this is the lowest point in the development- but never to the point where it would come into the basement,” Manocchio said. “It would come up the driveway and that would be the extent of it.”
He and several of his neighbors are left throwing out damaged items including furniture and other important keepsakes.
Neighbors pointed 19 News to a creek and drainage system in the area. Friday, water overflowed the banks of the creek and rushed into the neighborhood. One man said it isn’t being properly maintained and he wants answers from the city.
Jackie & Greg DiPerna live on Munich Dr. and are dealing with first-time flooding.
“This area has never been hit,” Jackie DiPerna said. “I talked to neighbors who’ve been here since the 80s, and they say this has never happened here.”
Water was up to their knees in their basement that’s decorated in a Cleveland Browns theme. They’re in the process of moving damaged items to the street and repairing the basement. Mops, fans and dehumidifiers are being used to help straighten things up.
The DiPerna’s are concerned about the next rain event.
“Is it going to happen again? That’s what the scary part is,” Jackie DiPerna said. “Our mayor reached out to everybody last night. He just said they’ve been trying to figure out how to fix this problem, and that they’ve put lots of money into it already and they’re going to continue.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.