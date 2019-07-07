15-year-old boy in serious condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on East 147th Street and Glendale Avenue.
Police said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m.
EMS transported the victim to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in serious condition, according to police.
Police did not confirm if there were any suspects identified or arrests made.
This is the seventh confirmed shooting in less than 24-hours in Cleveland.
