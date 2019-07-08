Akron man stabs live-in boyfriend to death, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 37-year-old man is charged with stabbing his live-in boyfriend to death.
Officers were called to their home in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Akron police said when they arrived at the home the 54-year-old male victim was laying in the front yard with several stab wounds.
EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died.
Police are not releasing his name at this time.
Charles Hunt is charged with felonious assault and murder and booked into the Summit County Jail.
Hunt told police they were having an argument before the stabbing.
