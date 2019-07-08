Allen leads Indians to 11-1 romp over Reds

Reds: OF Nick Senzel left the game after one inning with a right ankle sprain after trying to make a leaping catch at the wall in the top of the first. Senzel opened the season on Triple-A Louisville's injured list with a right ankle sprain that occurred in spring training. ... LHP Alex Wood threw 31 pitches in 1-1/3 innings on Saturday for Triple-A Louisville at Columbus in his first rehabilitation start as he continues trying to come back from lower back problems that have kept him sidelined for the entire season.