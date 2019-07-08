Canadian wildfires creating hazy skies in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Plumes of smoke have carried across the continent from western Canada and are showing up in Northeast Ohio.
The National Weather Services says the wildfire smoke, which was picked up on satellite imagery, is to blame for grayish or hazy skies around the Great Lakes.
It has drifted from large wildfires and is spreading to the Midwest.
Northeast Ohio’s sunsets may be more colorful because of the hazy conditions, the NWS has previously said.
