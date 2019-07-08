11 Cleveland-area Taco Bells still have tortillas during nationwide shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -That next Taco Bell fix might be a little harder to satisfy because of a nationwide tortilla shortage at the fast food chain.
Social media and late night Taco Bell lovers are freaking out.
In an article by People Magazine, Taco Bell said some locations are experiencing a supplier shortage, but didn’t say how long it would last.
A quick check of Cleveland-area locations found most are out, with only about a 11 locations still in full burrito mode.
Cleveland area locations currently showing tortilla items available are:
- Steelyard Commons, Cleveland
- Main Street, Kent
- Day Drive, Parma
- Broadview Road, Parma
- Mayfield Road, South Euclid
- Memphis Avenue, Cleveland
- Lee Road, Cleveland
- Cleveland Street, Elyria
- West Avenue, Elyria
- Euclid Avenue, Euclid
To check if your Taco Bell is effected all you need to do it go to its website, look up your location and click on menu.
If your store is out of tortillas, you’ll see most of the burritos are no longer available.
