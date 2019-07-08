Cleveland bars open later during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 70 bars received permits to extend their liquor licenses until 4 a.m. during MLB All-Star week.
The duration of the waiver will be from Friday, July 5th thru Wednesday, July 10th, 2019.
Many of the bars licensed to stay open until 4 a.m. did not stay open that late on Sunday night.
The Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge at 2222 St. Claire Avenue got the extended bar time. On Saturday at 3 a.m. (past usual closing time) a fight broke out. A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg, another in the right thigh. Two other victims were stabbed, one in the arm and one in the head.
