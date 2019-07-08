Cleveland father says he was robbed at gunpoint downtown, beaten and left to die

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is happy to be alive after he said he was robbed at gunpoint, beaten and left to die.
Anthony Dearth was walking down West 6th Street Saturday around 3 a.m., looking for his car after a night of downtown partying, when a car pulled up offering to help.
Against his better judgment, Dearth said he decided to get into their vehicle -- a move he calls a big mistake.
“As we were taking the ride. I had this feeling that I was gonna get robbed. I told them, ‘If you’re gonna rob me, I don’t have anything to offer you guys.’ The guy said, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna rob you,’” recalled Anthony.
But just moments later he found himself staring down the barrel of a handgun all while the car was still in motion.
“I think his friend might’ve stopped the car and kicked me in my face and I blacked out,” he said.
From there he said the men spent several minutes beating him to a pulp before stealing his wallet, shoes, and phone before leaving him on the side of Fulton Road to die.
The Cleveland native is just grateful he’s alive to see his 1-year-old son yet another day.
“He would’ve had to wake up every day not knowing who his father was. One thing i do want to say to everyone is if you do have that feeling that something’s going to happen to you. Just follow your instincts because you’re probably right.”
Dearth tells 19 News he’s planning on pursuing a career that will allow him to help people who are dealing with post traumatic stress as a result of violent acts.
