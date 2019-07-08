Cleveland Police identify man murdered on East 93rd Street and Miles Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man shot and killed at East 93rd Street and Miles Avenue was identified Monday.
Cleveland Police Department said Layzghon Bradley, 20, of Cleveland was shot and killed on July 6.
Officers responded to shots fired and a man shot around approximately 9 p.m.
Bradley was found laying in a field with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Police said preliminary information indicated the shooting took place at the 9400 block of Miles Avenue where Bradley supposedly encountered another person in a vehicle.
Bradley was then shot, got into his vehicle and drove a short distance before crashing into a pole, police said.
Bradley got out of his car then collapsed, according to officials.
Officers on the scene performed first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.
