Cleveland Police provide details on East Side homicide that claimed 20-year-old man’s life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new information regarding the homicide investigation for a 20-year-old man shot to death Saturday night.
19 News already shared that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on East 93rd and Miles Avenue.
What we didn’t know until now is that police found the victim lying in a field with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Police said officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.
Cleveland Police also now shared that the preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the victim encountered another person in a car in the 9400 block of Miles Avenue and was shot.
The victim then got into his car, drove a short distance, crashed into a pole, got out of the car and collapsed, according to police.
Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene for the investigation.
Police said no arrests have been made.
