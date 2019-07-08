East 6th Street to be affected by construction starting day after All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction to the Public Auditorium and Conference Center, located at 500 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114, will cause traffic congestion on East 6th Street.
Beginning Wednesday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., westbound traffic will become restricted and eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on East 6th Street.
Access to Mall Drive will also be restricted on St. Clair Avenue and Mall Drive.
The traffic is due to the complex’s Music Hall roof project, where portions of the building’s roofing system will be removed and replaced.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
The City of Cleveland reminds travelers to use caution near construction zones.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.