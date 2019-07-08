Everyone agrees Cleveland is a great host for the 2019 All-Star Game (photos & video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is host to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game and according to the fans 19 News has talked to the city is doing a great job.
A fan at PLAY BALL PARK told 19 News, “The people of Cleveland are so nice, so hospitable, they are really welcoming.”
PLAY BALL PARK is is reported to be the largest indoor/outdoor baseball themed park and thousands have made their way to Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland to participate in the All-Star experience that features a host of attractions, including a zip line, food courts and a giant merchandise center.
Look through the photo gallery below to see some of the things going on during All-Star Week.
“This has already exceeded our expectations,” another fan told 19 News. “I knew it was going to be awesome, but this is unbelievable.”
The same fan commented how great it was to see all the signage in the city.
“Great job Cleveland,” the fan from Chicago said.
