Former trooper pleads guilty to criminal charges, must give up police officer certification

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has pleaded guilty to falsification.
Corey Resendez claimed he wrote traffic citations when he instead only gave verbal warnings.
Resendez, 28, was sentenced to 10 days in the Lorain County Correctional Facility.
He was given credit for one day already served and the rest of the sentence was suspended.
He must also pay a $100 fine and surrender his Ohio Peace Officer certification.
Resendez, who was based at the Elyria Post, was arrested on May 1.
