Heavy rains flood Jackson Township roads

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A downpour in Jackson Township left roads flooded up to people’s knees on Sunday afternoon.
People in Parkford Street NW were even swimming in the street (which is a hazardous act) while waters reached halfway up some of the residents’ mailboxes.
Water took over Timber Wolf Circle NW, too.
Forty-Corners Road right by the Tuscarawas River also flooded.
The Ohio Department of Transportation closed SR 241 from Shuffel Street to Strausser Street due to flooding.
Officials have not yet confirmed when it will reopen.
Stark County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:15 p.m.
