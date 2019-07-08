Heavy rains flood Jackson Township roads

Heavy rains flood Jackson Township roads
Parkford Street NW in Jackson Township, OH (Source: Lane Lezotte)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 7, 2019 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:46 PM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A downpour in Jackson Township left roads flooded up to people’s knees on Sunday afternoon.

People in Parkford Street NW were even swimming in the street (which is a hazardous act) while waters reached halfway up some of the residents’ mailboxes.

Water took over Timber Wolf Circle NW, too.

Forty-Corners Road right by the Tuscarawas River also flooded.

Forty-Corners Road in Jackson Township, OH
Forty-Corners Road in Jackson Township, OH (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed SR 241 from Shuffel Street to Strausser Street due to flooding.

Officials have not yet confirmed when it will reopen.

Stark County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:15 p.m.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.