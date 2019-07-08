Highway Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash that claimed 54-year-old man’s life in Ottawa County

Salem Township, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles in Salem Township.
Deputies said the crash occurred just east of N. Benton Carroll Road on SR-105 at about 6:11 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old David D. Snoke of Findlay was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson CVO Electra Glide eastbound on SR-105.
A 20-year-old man from Toledo was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R westbound on SR-105 when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve, drove left of the center line and struck Snoke head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.
Deputies said Snoke’s motorcycle went off the south side of the road and threw him off as it overturned.
Snoke suffered fatal injuries and was transported to Walker Funeral Home, according to the Highway Patrol.
Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.
The Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Toledo Hospital by Promedica Lifeflight.
Deputies said he was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash.
Greer’s Towing reportedly removed both motorcycles from the scene.
Deputies said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.
Crews from Portage Fire and EMS and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also reported to the scene.
