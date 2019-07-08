Hope dims as crashing waves hamper search for missing 18-year-old in Lake Erie

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - It has to be one of the most helpless feelings in the world. A family looking out at Lake Erie knowing that out there, somewhere a loved one’s body remains. In this case, the body of 18-year-old Alvin Martin, of Ashland.
Police and fire officials call today’s effort a shore search. The water is too rough to risk any further loss of life. Family members mourned, safety forces watched, and waves pounded the pier. Sun bathers still took to the sand, and some entered the water.
The winds of Lake Erie are unforgiving. Seventeen years ago, almost to the day, a similar situation unfolded. Four men went out to save a woman struggling. They didn’t come back.
The family of Alvin Martin did not want to speak, according to a friend of his, saying he knew him from a youth group.
“I saw the same result. Same thing happened almost in the exact same spot.” said Bob DiBianca, who has been coming here since 1978 and remembers the drowning from nearly 20 years ago.
The search will resume as soon as winds die down and waves calm.
