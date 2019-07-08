Indians poised to make key contributions in All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last time Cleveland hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, in 1997, it was a member of the Tribe who turned out to be the hero, as Sandy Alomar Jr.'s two-run homer earned him game MVP honors. Now another member (or two) will have a chance to make a key impact.
American League manager Alex Cora revealed his lineup on Monday afternoon, and Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, voted in as a first-time starter in his 10th season, will bat cleanup. Cora also revealed that Indians closer Brad Hand, playing in his third consecutive Midsummer Classic, will pitch the 8th inning if the A.L. is ahead, and Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman would pitch the 9th. Cora didn’t reveal how he may use Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.
Francisco Lindor, making his fourth straight All-Star appearance, was flashing his usual smile during Monday’s press conference, and said he’s already impressed with how the host city is responding to the event.
Cleveland is hosting the All-Star game for a record 6th time.
