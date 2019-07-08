Indians poised to make key contributions in All-Star Game

American League manager Alex Cora revealed his lineup on Monday afternoon, and Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, voted in as a first-time starter in his 10th season, will bat cleanup. Cora also revealed that Indians closer Brad Hand, playing in his third consecutive Midsummer Classic, will pitch the 8th inning if the A.L. is ahead, and Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman would pitch the 9th. Cora didn’t reveal how he may use Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.