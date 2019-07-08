19 Lake Alert: Dangerous waves could impact Lake Erie beaches, warning issued for swimmers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a beach hazards statement for northern Ohio’s lakeshore.
Swimmers should be aware of the potential for dangerous waves and powerful currents, the NWS warns.
The combination of the waves and currents can create life-threatening swimming conditions, even for good swimmers.
Lake, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, and Lorain counties are impacted by the warning, which is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.