19 Lake Alert: Dangerous waves could impact Lake Erie beaches, warning issued for swimmers
High-tech buoys out in Lake Erie have the ability to text you back about weather and water conditions. The buoys will be placed back in the lake in the next two weeks. (Source: great Lakes Observing System)
By Chris Anderson | July 8, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a beach hazards statement for northern Ohio’s lakeshore.

Swimmers should be aware of the potential for dangerous waves and powerful currents, the NWS warns.

The combination of the waves and currents can create life-threatening swimming conditions, even for good swimmers.

Lake, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, and Lorain counties are impacted by the warning, which is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

