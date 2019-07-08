Man robs Avon Lake restaurant with gun

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake Police are looking for a man who robbed the China Star Restaurant on Moore Road Monday.
Police said the suspect entered the restaurant with a silver pistol and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. He then took off on foot in an unknown direction.
A witness said the suspect was a white man, approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and is between 20 and 23 years old.
He was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, a blue ski mask, and a blue backpack.
The picture of the person shown above was seen in the area shortly before the incident and is a person of interest.
Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to contact the Avon Lake Police Department at 440-933-4567.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.