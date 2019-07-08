Max selected to belt out national anthem at 90th Annual All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced that multi-platinum recording artist Max will perform the U.S. national anthem at the 90th All-Star Game Tuesday at Progressive Field.
Canadian country music star Lindsay Ell will perform the Canadian national anthem.
Max, a relatively new artist, climbed the charts with “Lights down low” in 2019.
Ell has traveled the world with The Band Perry and Luke Bryan, showcased her multi-instrumental dexterity as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and traded guitar solos with Brad Paisley on his 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour.
The big game starts at 7:30 p.m.
