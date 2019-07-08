2019 MLB All-Star tickets in Cleveland among hottest in past decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you want to go to the Home Run Derby or the MLB All-Star Game, the problem isn’t finding tickets on the secondary market, it’s the cost.
Sites like SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats have hundreds of tickets available but depending on what you’re willing to spend, you might be priced out.
“This is the hottest ticket to an All-Star Game since 2015 with the average resale ticket price at $633," a SeatGeek representative said.
Here is the average price for an All-Star ticket sold on SeatGeek dating back to 2011:
- 2011 (Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ): $374
- 2012 (Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City, MO): $550
- 2013 (Citi Field, Queens, NY): $652
- 2014 (Target Field, Minneapolis, MN): $546
- 2015 (Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH): $604
- 2016 (Petco Park, San Diego, CA): $523
- 2017 (Marlins Park, Miami, FL): $558
- 2018 (Nationals Park, Washington, DC): $561
- 2019 (Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH): $633
The Home Run Derby is facing the same issue, with prices reaching all time highs recently, according to SeatGeek.
- 2011 (Chase Field): $203
- 2012 (Kaufmann Stadium): $308
- 2013 (Citi Field): $272
- 2014 (Target Field): $281
- 2015 (Great American Ball Park): $276
- 2016 (Petco Park): $267
- 2017 (Marlins Park): $357
- 2018 (Nationals Park): $371
- 2019 (Progressive Field): $429
