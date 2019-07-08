MLB brings stars out for celebrity softball game, JR Smith goes shirtless in Team Cleveland loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB Celebrity softball game brought the stars out to Carnegie and Ontario.
We saw Gold medalist, world champions, and even a few folks with Cleveland ties.
The 5 inning game came down to the wire, but Team World walked away with the victory over Team Cleveland 21-16.
Among the crowd was Drew Carey, who was ecstatic to be in the game.
He played pitcher, and despite the loss, former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas still had his vote for MVP.
JR Smith was also in attendance and took his shirt off as promised, for his first at-bat.
Here was the full roster for both teams
Team Cleveland
- Kenny Lofton
- Mike Napoli
- Jim Thome
- Joe Thomas
- J.R. Smith
- Stipe Miocic
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
- Carlos Baerga
- Travis Kelce
- Drew Carey
- Dr. Oz
- Allie LaForce
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Simone Biles
- Quavo
- Stephanie Beatriz
- Travis Hafner
Team World
- Daddy Yankee
- Colton Underwood
- Jerry Lorenzo
- Johnny Bananas
- Max Greenfield
- Priah Ferguson
- Jennie Finch
- Jamie Foxx
- Anthony Mackie
- Bernie Williams
- Ryan Howard
- Anuel AA
- Dascha Polanco
- Quincy
- Scott Rogowsky
