Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful for the Midsummer Classic, storms return Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to bring us blue skies and quiet conditions through tomorrow. Low pressure will move over the Great Lakes by the middle of the week, bringing a warm front and a cold front into our area Wednesday into Thursday. High pressure will return to the region by the first half of the weekend.
19 Lake Erie Alert:
It’s beautiful outside, but the water on Lake Erie is not currently friendly for swimmers.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It has been an absolutely beautiful day across northern Ohio, albeit a little blustery. Winds should continue to back off as the evening goes on.
We expect quiet and dry conditions to continue through the night.
Temperatures will gradually fall into the low 60s by dawn tomorrow.
Tuesday will bring the return of blue skies and calm weather. It will be a little warmer though. We are expecting widespread mid and upper 80s. Humidity levels will rise through the day.
Storm Chances Return:
The heat and humidity will hang around through Thursday.
Wednesday’s high: 90°
Thursday’s high: 83°
A few spotty showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Thursday’s rain chance is a little bit higher. If you miss out on Wednesday’s rain, you may end up seeing a few scattered storms on Thursday.
Other than that, we don’t really have any major, organized weather systems coming our way over the next several days.
Weekend Outlook:
I know it’s only Monday, but I figured I’d jump into the weekend forecast.
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Humidity levels rise. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Sunday: Chance of a few storms. Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
